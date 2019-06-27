Report sought on cop’s comments against Sikhs

A court here on Wednesday sought an action-taken report from the Delhi Police on a complaint seeking prosecution of a constable for allegedly posting provocative comments on his social media account against the Sikh community.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sheetal Chaudhary at the Sakets courts directed the police to file the report by July 18.

According to the complainant, businessman Manjeet Singh, the constable posted the comments while making reference to the Mukherjee Nagar incident in which certain members of the community allegedly beat up some police personnel while staging a protest against alleged bashing up of a driver and his son belonging to the minority group last week.

The police have lodged cross FIRs in the incident.

Before moving the court, Mr. Chugh lodged a complaint with the local police and later submitted a copy of it to the Commissioner but no action was taken, the complaint said.

He has sought lodging of a case against the constable for various offences, including for promoting enmity between classes.