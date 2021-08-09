‘Reply to plea alleging insurance firm did not reimburse COVID treatment amount’

Govt., IRDA

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) to respond to a plea of a woman challenging an insurance company’s decision not to reimburse entire amounts spent on the treatment of her late husband for COVID. Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to the National Insurance Company Limited and Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh, where the woman’s husband died during COVID treatment last year. Case posted for hearing on December 12.

The plea filed by Delhi resident Sunita Goel and her two minor children said her husband held a mediclaim policy, Parivar Mediclaim Policy, and the sum insured was ₹5 lakh. The petition said the woman’s husband, Gulshan Kumar Goel, was hospitalised on June 30 at Fortis Hospital after he tested positive. He died on July 7, 2020.

The plea contended that the insurance company has not reimbursed the entire amount spent on the premise that once Delhi government had by its June 30, 2020 circular fixed the rates chargeable by hospitals in Delhi, only the said amount was payable.