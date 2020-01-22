Remove illegal constructions from south Delhi forests: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to remove encroachments in south Delhi’s Jaunpur and Dera Mandi forest lands and restore it to its original condition.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that monitoring is required to be at a higher level. “Let further steps in the matter be taken expeditiously,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing petitioner Amarjit Singh Nalwa and others seeking execution of an order passed by the NGT in 2015, which had directed the government to remove encroachments.

The plea had contended that unauthorised constructions were taking place in the area and authorities had not taken steps to curb the violations. However, during the hearing, the Forest Department had informed the Tribunal in August 2019 that the illegal constructions were demolished. The Delhi High Court had later ordered status quo on the demolition process after certain petitioners moved court against the demolition.

While observing that facts were “not projected” before the court, the NGT said: “It is admitted that counsel for the department itself made a statement that there was no demolition programme which was sought to be later on withdrawn.”