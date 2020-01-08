Registrations for e-auction of vacant DelhiDevelopment Authority plots begin

Registrations for an e-auction of vacant residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots among others, under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) began on Tuesday, said officials.

Last date

The e-auction will take place between January 28 and January 31 while the last date of registrations is January 24, said a senior DDA official.

Under the scheme, 51 institutional, 164 residential, 50 industrial and 90 commercial vacant plots will be put on offer, they said.

Around 129 plots meant for expandable housing scheme, seven group housing plots, 67 spaces for offices and shops will also be put on offer.

Additionally, 55 vacant plots meant for installing mobile towers and 12 spaces meant for kiosks will also be put on offer for interested stakeholders.

First phase

The land-owning agency, had in January last, launched the first phase of the scheme where around 645 vacant plots in the Capital were put under consideration.

In the first phase, the land-owning agency had collected around ₹925 crore by putting the vacant plots under the hammer with residential plots worth ₹198 crore being sold for a total of ₹298 crore.

Sold at for ₹90 crore

The industrial plots worth ₹38 crore being sold for ₹90 crore, officials said.

The officials added that interested stakeholders can register on the online portal till 6 p.m on January 24. and that a help desk was also available at the Delhi Development Authority’s office.