Rallies planned ahead of CAA hearing in SC

Over 100 students’ organisations, unions and civil society groups under the banner of ‘Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR’ have called for “public declaration protests” in multiple cities on Monday.
The rallies which have been called for in Mallapuram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Kolkata, Allahabad, Varanasi, among other places, are intended to “appeal to the Supreme Court to strike down the communal and unconstitutional CAA when it comes for hearing on January 22”, one of the organisers said.
The group had held public meetings at various colleges of Delhi University last week, mobilising support.
In Delhi, groups, including the Jamia Coordination Committee, which has been organising demonstrations at Jamia Millia Islamia, JNUSU, Shaheen Bagh Protest Committee, United Youth Brigade, and others will march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Monday.
