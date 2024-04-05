GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Raj Niwas writes to MHA over Delhi govt.’s bid to ‘mislead’ courts

April 05, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Lieutenant-Governor’s office on Thursday wrote to the Union Home Secretary over the Delhi government’s attempts to “mislead” courts “with an apparent aim of influencing the justice delivery system by way of filing motivated and premeditated petitions”.

The letter, written by the L-G’s Principal Secretary, cited several cases in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court and the “violations” of the Delhi government with regard to its “dealings” with these courts.

It said that the Delhi government’s counsels had wrongly attributed to the L-G shortcomings and stoppage of funds related to various government schemes, with the deliberate intent of creating a negative image of the L-G.

‘Avoidable litigation’

Raj Niwas sources said the letter was sent to keep the Home Ministry apprised of the developments in the national capital “with regard to avoidable litigation in various courts by the Delhi government”.

‘Bureaucratic impasses’

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement saying that the government was facing “unprecedented challenges” and that “the courts of the country are the last resort, given that the officers don’t follow Ministers’ directives, and even the L-G doesn’t take requisite actions against such officers.”

It added that the “bureaucratic impasses have halted crucial initiatives”, including the Farishtey initiative and the schemes on bus marshals and smog towers, “leaving Delhi’s two crore residents in limbo.”

“The government bemoans bureaucratic delays as files languish without response, exacerbating an already tumultuous administrative landscape,” AAP’s statement also said.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.