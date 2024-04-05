Raj Niwas writes to MHA over Delhi govt.’s bid to ‘mislead’ courts

April 05, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Lieutenant-Governor’s office on Thursday wrote to the Union Home Secretary over the Delhi government’s attempts to “mislead” courts “with an apparent aim of influencing the justice delivery system by way of filing motivated and premeditated petitions”.

The letter, written by the L-G’s Principal Secretary, cited several cases in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court and the “violations” of the Delhi government with regard to its “dealings” with these courts.

It said that the Delhi government’s counsels had wrongly attributed to the L-G shortcomings and stoppage of funds related to various government schemes, with the deliberate intent of creating a negative image of the L-G.

‘Avoidable litigation’

Raj Niwas sources said the letter was sent to keep the Home Ministry apprised of the developments in the national capital “with regard to avoidable litigation in various courts by the Delhi government”.

‘Bureaucratic impasses’

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement saying that the government was facing “unprecedented challenges” and that “the courts of the country are the last resort, given that the officers don’t follow Ministers’ directives, and even the L-G doesn’t take requisite actions against such officers.”

It added that the “bureaucratic impasses have halted crucial initiatives”, including the Farishtey initiative and the schemes on bus marshals and smog towers, “leaving Delhi’s two crore residents in limbo.”

“The government bemoans bureaucratic delays as files languish without response, exacerbating an already tumultuous administrative landscape,” AAP’s statement also said.