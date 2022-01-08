Rain, gusty winds likely in city today

Moderate showers expected over Delhi and neighbouring states

Under the influence of an intense western disturbance, the Capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Saturday that will be accompanied by gusty winds blowing in the range of 30-40 kmph.

Overcast conditions are likely to remain till January 9, after which the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall again.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 20.3 degrees Celsius, which was one notch above normal, while the minimum temperature rose to 13.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to stay between 18 and 14 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast for the region, the IMD said, that enhanced rainfall/snowfall with isolated heavy falls over the Western Himalayan Region and enhanced rainfall activity over plains of northwest India can be expected till January 9.

The forecast reads, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh till January 9 and [will] decrease significantly thereafter.”

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6 degrees Celsius today. No cold wave conditions are likely over North India during next 4-5 days.