Queues everywhere as restrictions kick in

DDMA’s latest guidelines evoke mixed reactions from commuters, traders

As the ‘yellow’ alert was announced in the Capital in view of the rise in COVID-19 infections, commuters were seen queuing up outside metro stations on Wednesday. The Delhi Metro said entry through some of the gates had been restricted due to the new Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) regulations.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, said that passengers have been advised to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time for the commute in view of the strict enforcement of social distancing norms. Similarly, bus stops also saw long queues after public transport followed the 50% occupancy norm.

Patrolling intensified

In order to tackle the prevailing situation, Delhi Police said that adequate precautions have been taken to ensure adherence of COVID-19 protocols with police teams deployed across market areas and other potential hotspots. “We have briefed all our personnel to carry out patrolling in specific areas and also ensure that night curfew is followed,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, commuters in the city expressed mixed reactions to the restrictions imposed, with most stating that they expected the restrictions to come in “sooner or later”.

A restaurant owner in the city’s Karol Bagh area said that he was doubtful on whether the restrictions will help curb the spread of the virus.

He added: “We have been going through this ordeal for the last two years and the businesses are bound to take a hit. However, a lot of small and medium scale businesses, which are yet to recover from their previously accumulated financial losses will be shut for good if there is a complete shutdown.”

Inconvenience to business

A vendor at the ITO said that he was worried about whether the restrictions will be increased in the coming weeks. “The police told me to shut my shop at 8 p.m. in view of the restrictions and that does cause a lot of inconvenience to my business. But that is how things are, whether it causes distress to people is secondary,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a meeting conducted on Wednesday pertaining to the well-being of its personnel, Special Commissioner (Welfare) Shalini Singh stated that all officers will strictly adhere to the revised Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. As part of it, Nodal Health Officers will ensure that an officer of the rank of Inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin on a regular basis. “All the eight wellness centres and two COVID Care Centres in Rohini and Shahdara will be activated in case of any medical emergency…,” the minutes of the meeting read.

Police added that district and unit heads should take stock of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, sanitisers, masks and preventive medicines in case of medical emergency. “They should also liaise with doctors for counselling the personnel in prevention and cure of infection,” police said. Estate Officers of police colonies have also been directed to set up help desks to facilitate downloading of the CoWIN app and its registration process.