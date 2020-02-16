‘Provide police assistance to remove encroachment’

Following a plea seeking removal of encroachment from a parcel of land in Noida, the National Green Tribunal has directed the District Magistrate of GautamBuddha Nagar to provide police assistance for the same.

A Bench headed by NGT judicial member Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore observed: “This is rather surprising that in a matter of removal of encroachment, the District Magistrate does not take steps at the relevant time.”

The observations came after the green panel was informed that the District Magistrate had expressed inability to provide such assistance when approached by the Noida Authority.

“In view of the above, we direct the District Magistrate, GautamBuddha Nagar to provide adequate police assistance or any other help required by the Noida Authority for removal of encroachments completely. In case need arises, the DM may approach the higher authorities and get adequate force immediately and ensure that encroachments are removed,” the Bench, also comprising of NGT expert member Justice Satyawan Singh Garbyal, said.

While stating that it will be the DM’s duty to coordinate with the Noida Authority, the green panel added that in case of non-compliance of orders, the officer will be summoned.