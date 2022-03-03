Protesting anganwadi workers allege late-night police action in many Haryana districts

State govt. using force to prevent us from reaching Chandigarh for our protest outside Assembly, says union

Anganwadi workers protesting against ‘police action’ on them, at Palwal in Haryana on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Wednesday accused the State government of using force to prevent the agitating workers from reaching Chandigarh for their proposed protest outside the State Assembly on Thursday.

In a press statement, the union members alleged that vehicles carrying the anganwadi workers and helpers were illegally impounded on their way to Chandigarh at several districts across the State late on Thursday night. Several workers and helpers were also detained, said the union.

It alleged police action against anganwadi workers and helpers at Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari, Narnaul and Hisar.

The agitating anganwadi workers were to assemble at a park near Panchkula bus stand around 11 a.m. on Thursday before marching towards the State Assembly in Chandigarh. The budget session of Haryana Assembly began on Wednesday.

Around 52,000 anganwadi workers and helpers across the State are on strike since December 8, seeking implementation of ₹1,500 and ₹750 hike in honorarium announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, grant of skilled and unskilled workers status along with dearness allowance arrears, as announced in 2018, and ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 retirement benefits to the workers and the helpers respectively, among other demands.

The agitation is supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Haryana Karamchari Sangh and Kisan Sabha, among others.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions vice-president Satvir Singh condemned the police action saying it was “undemocratic”. Mr. Singh said that protest was a democratic right and the government “should initiate dialogue with the agitating anganwadi workers instead of trying to suppress their voice”. He said more protests would be held across the State on Thursday against the repressive policy of the government.