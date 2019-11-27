Protest by differently abled railway job aspirants brings traffic to a halt

A protest called by differently abled railway job aspirants on Tuesday led to massive traffic jams in central Delhi. Around 100 differently abled aspirants who had applied for group D jobs in the railways sat on a dharna on Bhagwan Das Road, demanding their offer letters “promised by senior officers of the Indian railways”.

Vehicular movement was disrupted as the protesters refused to vacate the road, said a senior police officer.

“We blocked traffic movement on Bhagwan Das Road leading to Mandi House roundabout and the vehicles were diverted to other routes. Due to the ongoing trade fair at Pragati Maidan, the traffic movement was severely hit in central Delhi,” a senior traffic police officer.

The protesters demanded that senior officers of the Railway Ministry should come and talk to them.

‘We have been cheated’

“On October 25, we had ended our three-day-long protest after the senior officers of India railways and the Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) had assured us that in the next 14 days the final decision will be taken. It has been one month, but noting has been done. We have been cheated,” said Rahul, a protester.

Another protester, Vimal Kumar, accused the officers of making “fake promises” and said they have come from different States and this time they won’t leave the place until they get the appointment letters.

“Traffic was affected on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO due to demonstration at Mandi House. Traffic towards Connaught Place have been diverted via Tilak Marg-C Hexagon,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted.