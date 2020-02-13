Delhi

Protest after vandalisation of statue

A few members of the Kashyap community staged a protest here on Wednesday against the vandalising of Maharishi Kashyap’s statue.

The statue at Shradha Upvan park in Arya Nagar area was defaced by miscreants on Monday.

A memorandum has been handed over to Ghaziabad District Magistrate demanding installation of a new statue and ensuring stringent action against the miscreants, said a BSP worker.

Member of U.P. Legislative Council Suresh Kashyap said an FIR has been lodged at Sihani Gate police station in this regard.

New Delhi
