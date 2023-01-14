‘Proposal to train teachers in Finland not rejected’

January 14, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Delhi government accused Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of rejecting its proposal of sending teachers to Finland for training, Raj Niwas on Friday said the proposal was not rejected and the government was asked to assess the effectiveness of such programmes.

Calling the allegations “misleading and mischievously motivated”, the official Raj Niwas Delhi handle tweeted, “The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland.”

It added, “The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past.”

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that cost benefit analysis is a “great trick” to stop any work. “Sitting in his office, the L-G creates so many conspiracies every day. If his cost benefit analysis is done, then the L-G’s office will have to be closed today itself,” he said at a press conference.

“The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will go to the World Economic Forum. Will that also be stopped on the pretext of cost benefit analysis? Is 99.6% board result and admission of hundreds of Delhi government school children in IITs and medical courses not enough to prove that this training is beneficial,” asked Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

In its tweets, the Raj Niwas had also said that the L-G had advised the government to identify similar programmes in Indian institutes. “LG has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness,” it tweeted.

The Deputy CM had on Thursday alleged that the L-G had rejected the proposed training of primary teaching in-charges and educators of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Finland, and termed it as an attack on Delhi’s education model.