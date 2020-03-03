Delhi

Probe conspiracy behind riots: BJP

Party says rumours spread on Sunday could be part of conspiracy

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday led a delegation of BJP MLAs to Raj Niwas and sought a high-level enquiry into the “conspiracy” behind the recent violence in north-east Delhi that led to “heavy loss of precious human lives and property”.

Mr. Bidhuri, the BJP said in a statement, submitted a memorandum to L-G Anil Baijal, demanding an in-depth probe into the conspiracy to “once again push Delhi into riots” by spreading “rumours”, especially through the social media.

“Mr. Bidhuri emphasised that the rumours spread on Sunday evening were in all possibility the part of the conspiracy,” the party said.

