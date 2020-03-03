Probe conspiracy behind riots: BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday led a delegation of BJP MLAs to Raj Niwas and sought a high-level enquiry into the “conspiracy” behind the recent violence in north-east Delhi that led to “heavy loss of precious human lives and property”.
Mr. Bidhuri, the BJP said in a statement, submitted a memorandum to L-G Anil Baijal, demanding an in-depth probe into the conspiracy to “once again push Delhi into riots” by spreading “rumours”, especially through the social media.
“Mr. Bidhuri emphasised that the rumours spread on Sunday evening were in all possibility the part of the conspiracy,” the party said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.