Pro-Khalistani slogans found on flyover near Kashmere Gate

September 29, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Pro-Khalistani slogans were found on a flyover in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi, the police said on Thursday, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to a police source, slogans like “Delhi banega Khalistan” were found on both sides of the flyover.

A video surfaced on Wednesday which showed the graffiti on the flyover.

ADCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said,“An extensive search was launched in the area of North District and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate.”

