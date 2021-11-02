Poor people not being diagnosed properly: Centre

Union Minister calls for ramping up dengue testing in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with Delhi officials to review the measures against dengue.

“Many poor people are not diagnosed properly and their death goes unreported,” he said, stressing on the need to ramp up dengue testing in the city. He added that primary healthcare centres may prescribe drugs to suppress the symptoms without addressing the root cause which may lead to eventual demise of the patient.

“Since testing is the most important step to identifying dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the incidence will continue to be under reported,” he said.

The Minister also stressed on the need for effective coordination between the Centre and States. He observed that some hospitals are overburdened with dengue cases while beds continue to be empty in other hospitals. Effective communication between all stakeholders was thus, suggested as the way forward.

He requested the Delhi officials to look into the possibility of repurposing COVID beds to treat dengue. It was decided that health officials of the Union Health Ministry will support their counterparts in the Government of NCT of Delhi to chalk out a detailed action plan to combat dengue, noted a release by the Health Ministry.

Dr. Mandaviya also advised all stakeholders to intensify the vector control. He said that although the health administration has been effective in their communication on vector control, the efficacy of these messages on the action taken by common people remains unknown.

The Minister directed that use of mosquito nets, full sleeved clothing, indoor fogging are to be encouraged. Other than removing stagnant water in houses, restaurants, industries, overhead tanks, the Health Minister stressed on the identification of slums without regular supply of water where water is stored for consumption. Although extensive cleaning is required in some surfaces where water gets replaced frequently like coolers and refrigerator trays, the use of chemicals like Temephos granules is known to be effective in larvae control, he said.

At the meeting, a Delhi Government official said that dengue has been declared a notified disease which will enhance reporting and monitoring of the disease.

“Delhi is monitoring all fever cases, suspected dengue cases and confirmed cases. All hospitals have been converted to sites with zero tolerance of mosquitoes; since vectors acquire the pathogen from infected persons and are able to transmit it in their offspring too. Mosquito net will be provided to dengue patients,” the official informed.

Although only 10% cases are complicated and mortality seldom crosses 1%, all Delhi Government health officials assured the Union Health Minister that the outbreak shall be contained with the help of all stakeholders. The meeting also discussed the new vaccines developed to target dengue.

The Union Health Minister has instructed that States with a high active caseload of dengue be identified and teams of experts be sent to ensure that all support is offered to contain the situation.