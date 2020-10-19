Police unearths drug syndicate, four arrested

Two of the accused are from Andhra Pradesh

Four persons, including two from Andhra Pradesh, have been arrested after the police unearthed a drug syndicate, said officials on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said the accused have been identified as Sholai Raj (66) and Ramesh (36) — both from Mori Gate —, Poleju Babu Rao (30) and Gudepu Nageshwara Rao (26) — both from Vishakhapatnam.

A complaint was received at Gulabi Bagh police station that Rajiv, a bad character, is a drug peddler who carries illegal firearms and is absconding in an armed robbery case.

Police fired at

During probe, Rajiv was found outside his house on October 9 and when police tried to apprehend him, he pulled out a countrymade pistol and fired at the officials. Rajiv’s family members also attacked the police personnel with chilli powder and smashed police vehicle.

After the incident, patrolling in the area was increased to keep a watch on drug peddlers after which the first arrest was made of Sarika, who was allegedly selling ganja. Subsequently, Seema and Roma were arrested for the same offence over the next few days.

On Saturday, information was received that drug peddlers — Gudepu, Poleju and Sholai — would supply to local distributors after which a trap was laid and the accused were held along with another person Ramesh.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that they bought drugs from Vishakhapatnam and brought it to Delhi by road. “The gang was using a unique modus operandi. The gang members used to hire an ambulance to smuggle the drugs. One of the members pretends as a patient to evade their arrest,” Mr. Alphonse said.