‘Police not conducting fair probe into Jamia violence’

A student of a Left wing organisation who was booked in connection with the violence during an anti-citizenship law protest near Jamia Millia Islamia here last month claimed before a Delhi court on Tuesday that the police were not carrying out a “fair” investigation in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur was hearing a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary Chandan Kumar seeking a court-monitored investigation into the case.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 31.

Advocate Adit S. Pujari, appearing for Kumar, claimed the Crime Branch of Delhi Police should also investigate the police personnel of Jamia Nagar police station who had allegedly entered the university campus without permission on December 15 and attacked the students.

“Police cannot enter a library in a university campus and start hitting people. Let the Crime Branch also investigate the police personnel of Jamia Nagar Police Station. The police is not conducting a fair investigation. They are only seeing one side of the coin, not the other,” the counsel told the court.

Mr. Pujari added that according to media reports, 102 arrests have been made so far in the case and the police should be directed to show at least one CCTV footage where the arrested can be seen indulging in violence. He further said the police cannot seize the mobile phone of Mr. Kumar and it violated his fundamental right.

The lawyer claimed that Mr. Kumar was not allowed to consult his lawyer when he was called for questioning by the police.