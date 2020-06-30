Police file 3 chargesheets in murder of three Muslim youth during riots

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three chargesheets related to the murder case of three Muslim youth during the north-east Delhi riots in February.

The chargesheets were filed before a magistrate in Karkardooma court. The victims were killed and thrown into a canal. The disfigured bodies were recovered on March 3 from a drain at various locations. The accused are in judicial custody.

The police said that on February 26 night, Hamza was killed by the rioters when he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar. A case was registered at Gokalpuri police station. He was killed and thrown into the drain near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar. The body was recovered on March 3.

During investigation, it has been established that a group of Hindus comprising accused persons — Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary, Vivek Panchal, Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary and Himanshu Thakur — along with other identified and unidentified persons were involved in rioting in Ganga Vihar and Bhagirathi Vihar from February 25-26. They killed nine Muslims and injured several people who were passing by the area.

In a similar way, Aamin and Bhure Ali alias Salman were killed and thrown in the Bhagirathi Vihar drain. They were stopped by the Hindu group who had gathered at the spot after creating a WhatsApp group. There were around 125 members in the group but not all were involved in active rioting. “The victims were unaware of the tense situation and were passing by the area when they were attacked by the group,” said a police officer.