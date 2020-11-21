Plea seeking review of order on cigarette butts dismissed

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea moved by the Federation of All India Farmers’ Associations seeking a review of an earlier order that directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue guidelines on the disposal of cigarette and beedi butts.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson said: “By way of the present review application, the applicant seeks rehearing of the matter, which is not possible. The review application will accordingly stand disposed of.”

Earlier, following a plea seeking regulation on the disposal of cigarette and beedi butts, the Tribunal had sought responses from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Health.

Following a report furnished by the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), the bench had observed: “While tobacco is undoubtedly harmful and the concerned authorities are seized of the remedial action, the Tribunal is mainly concerned with the manner of disposal of cigarette and beedi butts. An expert study has been conducted. We do not find any valid reason to reject the expert report.”

“Accordingly, we direct that the CPCB may lay down guidelines for disposal of cigarette and beedi butts in the interest of environment within three months,” the bench had said.