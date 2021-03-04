‘People ready to put faith back in Congress’

After several years, the sound of beating drums and firecrackers reverberated at the Delhi Congress office as the party managed to win one of the five wards in the municipal bypolls.
Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that although the victory would not have any real outcome on the corporations, it is a great victory for the Congress as “the people have put their faith back in the party” and party workers have managed to “awaken people to the misrule of the BJP in the civic bodies for the past 15 years.
“Looking forward to the 2022 municipal election, this victory shows us that the people of Delhi are ready to put their faith back in the Congress and we will serve the people of Delhi by winning the civic poll,” he said.
Mr. Kumar added that in the Assembly election in February 2020, the party’s vote share had fallen to 6%.
Due to the hard work put in by Congress workers during the pandemic and the ongoing farmers’ protest, the vote share has risen to 21.84% now, he said.
Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, who won the Chauhan Banger ward for the party, said the entire senior leadership of the AAP, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had campaigned in his ward but were unable to change the minds of the people. “My victory is not a loss for the candidate put up by the Aam Aadmi Party but for Mr. Kejriwal who toured the ward by foot asking people for votes,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath