Panel to look into safety aspect of breathalyser test

The Delhi High Court has formed an expert committee to look into the safety aspects of breathalyser test and bio-metric verification amid concern expressed by loco running staff of the Railways and staff working at the airports of possible exposure to COVID-19.

A Bench of Justices J.R. Midha and Jyoti Singh said the expert committee comprising of Secretary, Railways; Secretary, Civil Aviation and Secretary, Health will also suggest alternate measures that can be resorted to the breathalyser test.

The High Court asked the committee to also examine the stand of the Railways that the breathalyser test would be conducted in a manner that it would not be a potential risk to the loco running staff.

On March 27, the high court had directed the Railways will not subject the Loco Running Staff to either the breathalyser test or the bio-metric verification, during signing on/off duties. The direction was further continued in a subsequent order on April 17.

The Railways later sought modification of the orders of the High Court passed on March 27 and April 17 to the extent that the Railways be given liberty to conduct breathalyser test and bio-metric verification.

A similar direction was also issued by the High Court for the airlines industry on April 23, to suspend the breathalyser test in respect of the pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation was, however, permitted by the court to conduct “any other test which is not invasive in nature and does not increase the chance of spreading COVID-19”.

The High Court’s order came on a petition by All India Loco Running Staff Association opposing the conduct of the breathalyser test during the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the present petition concerns the Railways, the court noted that a similar concern was also raised by the AAI with respect to the staff working at the airports.

The AAI had said that repetitive use of same breathalyser machines can easily contaminate and infect the person undergoing the test. and the machines may become source of the virus. The AAI had said that the employees are scared to undergo the test.

The Bench remarked that “there is a need to balance the rights of the loco running staff and the rights of the passengers travelling in the trains,” as the breathalyser test would expose the loco running staff to the risk of COVID-19, whereas failure to carry out the test would risk the life of the passengers travelling in the trains.

With the Railways beginning to operate limited number of passenger trains, the High Court asked the expert committee to take the matter on priority and give its report within one week. It posted the case for further hearing on May 29.