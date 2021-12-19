Painting police booths with the hues of trust

Design themes range from communal harmony to safety of senior citizens

Communal harmony, women empowerment, crackdown on drugs, safety of senior citizens, and cybercrimes are among the themes decided by the Delhi police to paint their booths in Rohini.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal confirmed the development. The initiative aims to make people feel more at ease while approaching the police.

So far, four police booths have been painted — north Rohini, south Rohini, Prashant Vihar and Budh Vihar — where the themes have been safety and service of senior citizens, safety and empowerment of women, cybercrime awareness, and ‘say no to drugs’.

“All these designs have been selected based on an analysis of complaints and other issues that were reported in the police stations. The themes depend on the major issues or population of the area,” a senior police officer said.

The district police have roped in Street Art Foundation for painting the booths and the people’s response is overwhelming, a member of the organisation said.

A senior officer said that the objective is to create awareness besides bringing the police services to the citizens’ doorstep. For instance, Nukkad Nataks will be organised regularly on the themes to sensitise the public to these issues while simultaneously improving the “police public rapport”. Nukkad Nataks were held at three venues on Friday— north Rohini, south Rohini and Budh Vihar.

These police assistance booths are equipped with a laptop for registration of e-FIR, public announcement system, CCTV cameras, and a place for citizens to interact with the police. “These booths have also been instrumental in improving the police presence on the ground as these are used as area domination points for integrated checking to control street crimes,” the officer said.

The police said more such booths are being designed at other police stations.

The Delhi Police recently introduced “pink booths” in several districts to curb crimes against women.