Paint for a cause

March 28, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

As the world prepared to observe Earth Hour on March 23, contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon held a brush in her hand and inspired a lobby full of youngsters, gathered at the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF) office during the day, to paint birds and trees. It was her way to lead them to connect with nature and show their concern for the environment.

The master art session not only saw many aspiring artists respond with verve, but also made Anjolie join in the happy drawing moments. Guiding the attendees, she drew the outlines splashing oil and acrylic colours on a 16x12 inches canvas to create her favourite animal motif. She says, on-the-spot she thought of a crow as it is one of the intelligent and humblest of birds and a natural cleaner consuming tons of waste on a daily basis.

Animals including parrots, goats, cats, lizards, dogs, and snakes, have long featured in Anjolie’s work. On the day, she donated her nature painting highlighting the crow to WWF for auction to raise funds.

Earth hour is the biggest global environment movement when millions of people all over the world switch off lights for an hour to share their responsibility towards the planet. WWF-India marked the day with multiple awareness raising activities about eco-friendly practices and sustainability.