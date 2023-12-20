GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padma Bhushan awardee Mohini Giri passes away

December 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. V Mohini Giri 

Former chair of the National Commission for Women and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. V Mohini Giri passed away on Tuesday after a period of brief illness.

The iconic women’s rights activist founded the Guild of Service in 1979, which was dedicated to empowering women, underprivileged children and war widows.

Dr. Giri was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her work in 2007 by then President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

She started the War Widows Association in 1972, after the Indo-Pak war of 1971. An institution builder, her life was dedicated to women’s rights, human rights and particularly the rights of widows.

A graduate in Political Science from University of Lucknow, Dr. Giri was the founder trustee of Women’s Initiative for Peace in South Asia, trustee of various organisations such as Navdanya, Justice Sunanda Bhandare Foundation and FAEA. She also served as the chairperson of both Central Social Welfare Board and National Commission for Women.

A documentary —Still We Rise: The Passion and Compassion of Mohini Giri’— directed by filmmaker Meera Dewan, commemorating 50 years of Guild for Service and the contribution of Dr. Giri, was screened in February. 

She lost her father at a young age and her mother, a classical musician artist in All India Radio, raised her. Growing up, she recognised the struggles of widows. Her legacy continues through her various foundations.

