Outfit advocates male nurses in Army ‘to break gender barriers’

September 24, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Hearing a plea for the inclusion of male nurses in the Military Nursing Service (MNS), the Delhi High Court recently observed, “On the one hand, you are talking about empowering women, and on the other, you are saying men cannot join as nurses.”

“If a woman [officer] can be posted in Siachen, then a man can also work in R&R [Army’s Research and Referral Hospital],” the court noted.

The plea for the inclusion of male nurses in the MNS, which, since its inception, has been a women-only cadre, was filed in the High Court five years ago by the Indian Professional Nurses Association (IPNA), a pan-Indian outfit of over 50,000 nurses.

Siju Thomas, joint secretary, IPNA, said the association was elated by the court’s observation on Tuesday.

“The High Court has made a positive stand on the issue. This has been a long-drawn legal battle for us,” he added.

Mr. Thomas said that there are more than 7,000 trained and qualified male nurses in the country today, in contrast to the stereotypical view of nursing being a women-only profession.

Arun G.S., the association’s general secretary, said the court’s observation echoed the sentiments of IPNA.

“They have reinforced our belief in gender equality within the nursing profession,” he added.

Changed scenario

In its plea, the IPNA has argued that while in the early 1900s, nurses were predominantly women, the situation today is starkly different.

“Not only is their [male nurses’] omission unjustifiable and unconstitutional inasmuch as it deprives them of an avenue of employment and professional advancement, the said omission also deprives the military and the nation of a large pool of committed professionals,” the plea contends.

The association has challenged the provisions of the Military Nursing Service Ordinance, 1943, and the Military Nursing Service Rules, 1944, as both provide for the appointment of only women.

It also states that the hospitals and patients can benefit from having male nurses as they would more closely reflect the patient population.

“Moreover, sometimes the patients prefer a nurse of a certain sex, particularly for certain more intimate medical procedures and examinations,” the plea states.

Hearing in November

Taking serious note of the issue, the High Court has now posted the case for further hearing in November.