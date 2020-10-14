One more arrest made in Rahul Rajput case

Police harassing witness, claims AAP

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Delhi University student in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shubham Bhardwaj from Jahangirpuri, was involved with his friends in the killing, said the police, who have already arrested two people and apprehended three others in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi Police, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre, is harassing an eyewitness in the murder of Rahul Rajput.

“In The Hindu’s article, a reporter had said that in a video call, the eyewitness said at 8 p.m., three police officers came to meet her in plain clothes and a woman officer took her SIM card and damaged it,” said AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press meet. The AAP leader added that the police is harassing the eyewitness because she has claimed that despite repeated requests, the officers remained silent at the time of the incident.

“On one hand, the BJP says that Hindus are in danger and on the other hand, in front of the Delhi Police, a Hindu boy was beaten to death. Why didn’t the police stop them?” he asked.

“The most shameful thing here is that an official eyewitness, who is giving a statement against her own brothers, and who is under police protection in Nari Niketan, had her SIM card changed by a woman officer and the police say they know nothing about it,” the AAP leader said.

Rajput, 18, was allegedly beaten to death by a girl’s family members, who objected to their friendship as they belonged to different religions.