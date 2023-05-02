One held for rash driving with man on his car’s bonnet in south-east Delhi

May 02, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Monday said a man has been arrested for allegedly driving his car rashly with a cab driver clinging to its bonnet, after a confrontation over a minor accident involving their vehicles.

A case has been registered against the accused, Ramachal, 35, under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and further action will be taken, they added.

The incident in south-east Delhi’s Ashram, a purported video of which went viral on social media, was reported to the police around 12 a.m. by the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo said that Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, complained that a luxury car had bumped into his cab at Ashram Chowk.

“When the driver, Ramachal, tried to flee, Chetan jumped on the car’s bonnet to try and stop him.

“Ramachal drove his car till the Nizamuddin police station with Chetan stuck to the bonnet,” the DCP said.

A senior officer said Ramachal drove for nearly 3 km, before a PCR van stopped his car and Chetan could get off.