One dead, 3 injured in building wall collapse

A 32-year-old man died while three others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi’s C.R. Park on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Toormal Mandal, while the injured persons have been identified as Sudama (21), Sanjay (30) and Tappan Mandal (25), they said. The police said the injured persons were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are stable.

The fire department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 p.m. During investigation, it was revealed that when the digging work at the basement at E-845 C.R. Park was in progress, the wall collapsed and the three labourers got buried under it, the police said.

A case has been registered and the contractor, Nidhish Gupta, has been apprehended, the police said.

