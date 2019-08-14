Nursery student raped inside school, sweeper arrested

A five-year-old nursery student was allegedly raped inside a school in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II.

The accused, a sweeper at the private school, has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim told the police that the incident took place inside the school’s washroom on at least three separate occasions.

The matter came to light when the girl went home after school on August 7 and complained of stomach ache. The mother gave her food and medicines, and asked her to go to sleep but the girl started crying in pain after a while.

The mother then called the father and asked him to come home early.

Victim counselled

The parents then took the girl to the hospital. During treatment, the doctors told the parents that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

“After the parents were informed, they asked the girl whether she was touched inappropriately... after which the girl started crying,” a police officer said. The parents called the police and informed them about the matter.

The victim was then counselled and during the session she told women officials that a man would take her to the school’s washroom and sexually assault her.

“We then approached the school authorities and with their help, identified the accused. He was arrested from his home,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further probe is under way.