Nuh MLA launches campaign for addiction-free society

Political, social leaders attend drive

Several political, social and religious leaders along with academicians came together to launch a campaign in Nuh for a society free from all types of addiction on Saturday.

Launching the campaign at Satputiyaka-Hussainpur village, Nuh MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed said addiction to alcohol, tobacco and drugs were on the rise not only in Nuh but also across the country.

He added that there is an urgent need to prevent youngsters from falling prey to this menace.

Future of the country

The MLA said the youth is the future of the country and therefore cannot be allowed to become slaves to addiction.

“It is not a political campaign, but only a social initiative involving all sections of the society to create an addiction-free society,” said Mr. Ahmed.

He added that he had made an appeal to the Haryana government in 2017 to impose a ban on liquor in the State.

Mr. Ahmed, who was the Haryana Transport Minister, realised that addiction has been rising in the past three years in Nuh.

‘Religion and society’

“Our religion and our society consider addiction an evil. It destroys our body, mind and soul,” he said. Pradesh Congress Committee member Chaudhary Mahtab Ahmed and Mewat Vikas Sabha president Salamudeen Meo were also present during the drive.