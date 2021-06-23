Not allowed to fly without RT-PCR report, man creates ruckus at IGIA

The businessman was arrested and later released on bail

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for creating ruckus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after allegedly being denied boarding by an airline for not carrying a mandatory RT-PCR test report, the police said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old passenger, Suraj Pandey, a businessman, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint received from Deputy Manager of Vistara Airlines Deepak Chadha.

Mr. Chadha said the passenger had come to IGIA’s Vistara airline counter to board his flight for Mumbai but did not have an RT-PCR report, which is mandatory as per government guidelines. He was then not allowed to board the aircraft, the police said.

The airline official said at 3 p.m., Mr. Pandey turned violent and started shouting.

“He got onto the baggage belt and started walking on it,” the police said.

DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said: “From the contents of the complaint, CCTV footage and enquiry conducted so far, Mr. Pandey committed offence under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act. Subsequently, he was arrested, and his medical examination was also conducted.” Since it was a bailable offence, the accused passenger was released on bail and will be produced before a court here, he added.

An official statement issued by the Vistara spokesperson said: “He behaved badly with our staff and other customers. His acts threatened the safety of ground operations. We have provided a full refund of the booking to the customer and notified the authorities of the incident.”