Not a grain distributed at ration shops: DRRAA

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan (DRRAA) has said that despite repeated lockdown extensions, no ration was being distributed at ration shops as on May 10.

Referring to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of the lockdown being extended for one more week till May 17, Anjali Bharadwaj of the DRRAA in a tweet said, “Repeated lockdown extensions being announced but no ration being distributed for those facing hunger and destitution. Today [Monday] is the 10th and not a grain has been given for the month of May. People are being forced to buy in the open market [sic].”

Ms. Bharadwaj further added: “What is the plan of the AAP government for the 60 lakh people who need ration but don’t possess ration cards? Do these migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless not qualify as “Aam Aadmi?” Are they and their children supposed to starve during the lockdown? Restart e-coupon scheme immediately.”

The Hindu, had earlier reported on the plight of those who were reeling under the effects of an extended lockdown and were unable to secure foodgrains due to unavailability of ration cards or an e-coupon system which was made available last year when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The DRRAA has also written to the Chief Justice of India seeking intervention in issues related to food and social security.

Requesting for an early hearing, the letter read: “...it was urgent to raise the issues of securing food and social security for the poor, during this even more lethal second phase of the pandemic, where State governments are increasingly resorting to lockdowns. This has disrupted even the slow revival of the economy, deepened the economic recession, witnessed again the mass distress return of migrants to their villages, and all of this will only further aggravate the intense humanitarian crisis that the country is enduring, probably the worst in most of our lifetimes after partition.”