Delhi

North civic body uses chemical dust suppressant to check pollution

more-in

Civic body sourced 100 kg of the chemical for trial in Rohini

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation used chemical dust suppressant in Rohini to check air pollution on Thursday, the civic body’s Standing Committee chairperson Jai Prakash said.

Magnesium chloride chemical dust, which is mixed with water and sprayed into the atmosphere catches on to dust particles, making them heavier and causing them to settle for longer, Mr. Prakash said.

The civic body currently has sourced 100 kg of the chemical to be used on a trial basis in Rohini, based on which it will be tried out in other areas as well, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2019 9:56:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/north-civic-body-uses-chemical-dust-suppressant-to-check-pollution/article29977085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY