North civic body uses chemical dust suppressant to check pollution

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation used chemical dust suppressant in Rohini to check air pollution on Thursday, the civic body’s Standing Committee chairperson Jai Prakash said.

Magnesium chloride chemical dust, which is mixed with water and sprayed into the atmosphere catches on to dust particles, making them heavier and causing them to settle for longer, Mr. Prakash said.

The civic body currently has sourced 100 kg of the chemical to be used on a trial basis in Rohini, based on which it will be tried out in other areas as well, he added.