North civic body proposes fee hike for factory owners

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee on Wednesday passed proposals for the hiking of fees for General Trade License and Factory License under its jurisdiction.

The move will affect traders as well as factory owners in its jurisdiction, with rates being made comparable to those charged by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Rates have been hiked under all categories and sizes of properties. For instance, while properties under 10 sqm in the A & B category of properties was earlier charged an annual fee of ₹500, they will now be charged an annual fee of ₹3,450.

Rates hikes have also been approved for special trade licenses meant for showrooms, retail outlets of multinational corporations, stores attached with cold stores and others. While earlier they would be charged a maximum of ₹15,000 annually, following approval from the civic body’s House, they will be charged between ₹34,500 to ₹57,500.

Factory license rates have also been hiked under different categories. For one, the processing fee has been hiked from ₹550 to ₹1,000. Rates have also been increased in terms of annual fixed charges and other charges earlier not charged by the North Corporation.