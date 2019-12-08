North civic body inuagrates library

The Hardyal Municipal Library in Ramesh Nagar was inaugurated by Standing Committee members of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Member of Parliament Mennakshi Lekhi on Saturday.

The library has been relaunched after 35 years with the help of an NGO run by Standing Committee member Veena Virmani, the North Body said, adding that the maintenance of the library would be undertaken by the NGO as well.

Other launches

Apart from this, a senior citizen recreational centre and a utensils banks was also launched on the first floor of the community center run by the municipal corporation in Ramesh Nagar.

The bank will house up to 1,000 utensils and will be available for public use. The recreational centre will make available board games and other facilities to senior citizens, the statement further read.