No decision taken to make Hindi must: JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday clarified that it had taken no decision to impose Hindi in the curricula of its undergraduate programmes. The move came in response to opposition by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and other organisation on the matter.

The students had alleged that JNU was trying to get the Academic Council to make Hindi compulsory for BA and B.Tech students.

“The JNU administration has not taken any such decision. The agenda item of the Academic Council was related to a discussion on a letter from the University Grants Commission seeking the views of the university on Hindi as a possible course in the undergraduate programmes,” said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said that it was unfortunate that some students had spread misinformation claiming that JNU has imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate programmes.

He added that discussion on the agenda item in the meeting has been deferred.

The JNUSU responded to the agenda item being dropped by congratulating students for resisting the “Hindi Imposition”.

“JNU admin drops Agenda 16 that was brought to impose Hindi on BA-B. Tech. students. Let’s be vigilant against anti-student policies of JNU VC and his cronies Long Live Multicultural India! Let’s celebrate our diversity! [sic]” tweeted JNUSU president N. Sai Balaji.