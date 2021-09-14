Delhi

No COVID-19 deaths for sixth day in Delhi

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 17 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,250. A total of 40,399 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate was 0.04%. Of the total cases, 14,12,790 people have recovered and there are only 377 active cases. The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests conducted the previous day.


