No bird flu case in Capital so far

There has been no confirmed case of bird flu in the city so far, said officials on Friday.
A rapid response team visited Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and found 17 dead crows in the park, out of which four samples were collected and will be sent to Bhopal for testing on Saturday.
Such samples have also been collected from Dwarka.
“The crows could have died due to cold stress or bird flu. We cannot confirm anything till the results are out. Birds die in extreme cold and also hot conditions,” an official from Animal Husbandry Department said.
Till January 6, 104 such samples have been sent for testing, but results of all of them are yet to come.
On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had held a review meeting of the situation. He said 11 teams have been formed for monitoring and also to collect samples.
Meanwhile. 16 dead crows were found in DDA Park in Hastsal Village in Uttam Nagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath