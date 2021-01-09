No bird flu case in Capital so far

Crows suspected to have died of flu sent to Bhopal for testing

There has been no confirmed case of bird flu in the city so far, said officials on Friday.

A rapid response team visited Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and found 17 dead crows in the park, out of which four samples were collected and will be sent to Bhopal for testing on Saturday.

Such samples have also been collected from Dwarka.

“The crows could have died due to cold stress or bird flu. We cannot confirm anything till the results are out. Birds die in extreme cold and also hot conditions,” an official from Animal Husbandry Department said.

Till January 6, 104 such samples have been sent for testing, but results of all of them are yet to come.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had held a review meeting of the situation. He said 11 teams have been formed for monitoring and also to collect samples.

Meanwhile. 16 dead crows were found in DDA Park in Hastsal Village in Uttam Nagar.