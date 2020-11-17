No bail for yoga teacher accused of harassment

More complaints filed against him

The Delhi High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a yoga teacher, who is facing charges of sexually harassing a minor girl, noting that there was at least three complaints against him where women have made allegations of abusive and inappropriate conduct.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also took into account the fact that investigation has not yet concluded and the man “does have the propensity to influence the investigation”.

The case relates to the complaint of a 17-year-old girl who had alleged that on May 14, while she was studying in her house, Swami Ganeshanand had clicked four to five photographs of her and made obscene gestures towards her.

The complainant had further alleged that Mr. Ganeshanand had pointed towards her and abused her in filthy language. While the incident was not reported immediately, on June 14 the complainant and her mother reported the incident and an FIR was registered.

Mr. Ganeshanand claimed that the complaint registered against him was false. Mr. Ganeshanand’s counsel had also argued that even if the case of the complainant is taken at the highest, the maximum sentence would be three years.

Under these circumstances, the counsel said Mr. Ganeshanand’s was entitled to bail.

He stated that the his family consists of his wife, a daughter who is of marriageable age, and a son. He also submitted that the crime is not so heinous, so as to warrant custodial interrogation or judicial custody.

Additionally, Mr. Ganeshanand said he has moved out of the colony where the complainant resides, in order to avoid any allegations of harassment or threats against him.

However, the High Court was informed that there are two other FIRs which have been registered against him by other women, residing in the same neighbourhood.

The police also stated that during the course of investigation, efforts were made to arrest him, but he went abscondimg and thereafter, filed two anticipatory bail petitions before the trial court, which got rejected.

The court also also took into account the allegation made by the complainant in this case that regular threats are being extended to her and her family by Mr. Ganeshanand.

“Considering that there are a number of criminal cases which have been filed against the petitioner, his absconding is a matter of utmost seriousness,” the High Court said, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea.