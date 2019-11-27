No AAP, no 24-hour power, good schools: CM

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders on Tuesday launched a mobile number for people to give a missed call and become a part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Amid chants of “Delhi bole dil se, Kejriwal phir se” chants by hundreds of party workers on the 8th Foundation Day of AAP at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP chief said: “Kejriwal phir se campaign does not mean that me again, it means 24 hours electricity again, it means excellent government schools again, it means free medicines and mohalla clinics again. If AAP does not come back to power, then 24 hours electricity will not be there again, government schools and hospital will go back to old state and electricity will be costly again.”

Religion card

“The BJP asks for votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim... in Haryana in the name of Jat-non-Jat, in Maharashtra in the name of Maratha-non Maratha... They come to Delhi and remember about unauthorised colonies and schools. Their Hindu-Muslim card won’t work in Delhi... Politics have changed at least a little,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

People can give a miss call to “9509 997997” to work full time or part time for the campaign or even if they want to make donations, he said.

Chief Ministerial face

Speaking on the occasion, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for not declaring a Chief Ministerial face.

“BJP is not saying who will be their Chief Minister as there is no one in BJP who can face Mr. Kejriwal in the election. Two days before, one leader said that Manoj Tiwari will fight Mr. Kejriwal. Leave alone becoming Chief Minister, couldn’t even be Chief Minister candidate for two hours,” said Mr. Rai.

He urged the party volunteers to work hard during the election campaign.

“We have done work and that is our confidence... but don’t be in the overconfidence that we will win. We will have to work hard in the next one-and-a-half months. No one is going to put red carpet and welcome us that easy. People are ready to welcome us. But the people who have been conspiring against us for the last five years, they will conspire again,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.