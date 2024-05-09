Nine members of Bishnoi-Brar gang held in crackdown  

The Delhi police’s crackdown against a criminal module of gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi has resulted in nine arrests from across seven States, an official said on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry had declared Canada-based Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Barar, an “individual terrorist”. Brar was also allegedly behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down two years ago in Punjab’s Mansa.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Punjab’s Bathinda jail, from where he allegedly operates his gang.

DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said a juvenile has also been apprehended along with the nine members of the gang while they were “conspiring” to commit heinous crimes in Delhi and other States.

“Through technical surveillance, we found incriminatory conversations among members of this syndicate when we were monitoring them. Multiple teams were formed in different States to arrest them,” he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, 22, Gurpal, 27, Jaspreet Singh, 25, Sachin Kumar, 26, Santosh, alias Sultan Baba, 20, Manjeet, 24, Abhay Soni, alias Kabir, 22, Dharmendra, 21, Santosh Kumar, 27.

A senior police officer said the gang members generally recruited juveniles from rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“They are active on social media and track profiles of individuals. They share photos of other gang members, or of incidents they have been involved in, and then they keep a watch on their social media activity,” he said.

“It is when people like, comment and engage with these posts on their profiles, they identify vulnerable targets — young men who are from poor family backgrounds. They are sold the idea of a lavish lifestyle if they become gangsters, many of them promised settlement abroad, as and when their activity increases,” he said.

The money to each gang member is paid based on the action. “If you are tasked to carry out a crime, and if you are successful, you will be paid the promised money, otherwise, not much is provided,” he said.

The officer said the gangsters identify rich and vulnerable targets based on their financial condition and paying capacity. Most of the targets are bookies, gamblers, builders, real estate dealers, businessman and jewellers.

To commit a crime, the gang members are contacted through encrypted platforms and the date, time and directions of the location are shared. “No identity of those providing weaponry is shared with any member. Weapons are also supplied through fake identities and to remote locations,” the officer said.

After the incident, the members are instructed to make a quick exit and to change locations. “The handler coordinates with different gang members, their SIM cards are also changed frequently,” he said.