NHAI pulled up over documents on green cover along highways

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not furnishing relevant documents in compliance with previous orders pertaining to maintaining mandatory green cover along national and State highways.

Stating that authorities lacked “respect for the rule of law,” an NGT Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Neither any response has been furnished nor there is any appearance on its behalf. This makes out a case of coercive action, including issuance of warrants for production of the erring officer.”

“However, by way of indulgence, we give last opportunity to the NHAI to file a proper affidavit within one month,” the Bench said.

Taking note of the information furnished by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Bench said, “The NHIDCL has given some particulars about some of the North-eastern States. The particulars furnished are quite inadequate.”

The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, an NGO which sought execution of a September 2017 order.

The plea had also stated that despite directions of the Tribunal to Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana to ensure plantation on government land adjacent to the highways, adequate steps had not been taken by authorities.