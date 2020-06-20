NHAI pulled up over documents on green cover along highways

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not furnishing relevant documents in compliance with previous orders pertaining to maintaining mandatory green cover along national and State highways.
Stating that authorities lacked “respect for the rule of law,” an NGT Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Neither any response has been furnished nor there is any appearance on its behalf. This makes out a case of coercive action, including issuance of warrants for production of the erring officer.”
“However, by way of indulgence, we give last opportunity to the NHAI to file a proper affidavit within one month,” the Bench said.
Taking note of the information furnished by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Bench said, “The NHIDCL has given some particulars about some of the North-eastern States. The particulars furnished are quite inadequate.”
The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, an NGO which sought execution of a September 2017 order.
The plea had also stated that despite directions of the Tribunal to Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana to ensure plantation on government land adjacent to the highways, adequate steps had not been taken by authorities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath