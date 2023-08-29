NGT judge defines ‘Bhagwan’ in court order

August 29, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) defined “Bhagwan”, in an order earlier this month, stating that ‘Bha’ stands for Bhumi (land), ‘Ga’ stands for Gagan (sky), ‘Wa’ for Vau (air), ‘Aa’ for Agni (fire), and ‘Na’ for Neer (water) and also quoted from ‘Ramcharitmanas’, a Hindu religious text about the life of Hindu God Ram.

The same order also said that the universe and living beings are creation of almighty called Bhagwan.

“Nobody has the right to create pollution endangering the life of others on the grounds of commercial activities. This universe and living beings are creation of almighty called Bhagwan which means and includes “Chiti, Jal, Pawak, Gagan, Sameera, Panch Rachit Yah Adham Sareera,” the order dated August 8, read.

One of the two judges who gave the August 8 order, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh has quoted the same lines at least in another order given by the NGT in August 2021 too.

The line “Chiti, Jal, Pawak, Gagan, Sameera, Panch Rachit Yah Adham Sareera” was found in “ShriRamcharitmanas” published by the Gita Press.

Professor Brajesh Kumar Pandey, School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies at the JNU, Delhi, also confirmed the same and added that it is from the ‘Kishkindha Kaand’ section of the Ramcharitmanas.

“In this line, Ram is saying that the body is made up of five elements,” Mr. Pandey said. He said that the original Ramayan was written by Valmiki in Sanskrit and Ramcharitmanas is a Hindi interpretation of it by Tulsidas.

The August 8 order was in connection to encroachment of ponds in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and the issue does not seem to have any religious angle.

Justice Singh, was then the acting chairperson of the NGT, when he gave the August 8 order of the Principal bench of the NGT in Delhi.

In August 2021 order was given by Justice Singh when he was a judicial member of the central zone bench of the NGT in Bhopal.

The 2021 order was about pollution in river Paysuni and Saryu of Chitrakoot in Satna District in Madhya Pradesh.

That order said, “It is submitted by the learned counsel for the applicant that the famous religious place of our country, Chitrakoot where the lord Ram lived for more than twelve years during the exile period is famous for its religious importance.”

The order further read, “It is believed that the Lord Ram offers water and balls of food to the spirit of his departed father (Shardha Karm) at the meeting point of three rivers Mandakini, Paysuni and Suryu at Ram Ghat. Nearly a decade ago millions of Pilgrim came to chitrakoot and take a holy dip in river Mandakini, Paysuni and Saryu, drink its water under an abiding faith and belief to purifies themselves to achieve moksha releases from the cycle of birth and death. According to the provisions of Article 21 read with article 48 (A) of the directive principles of State Policy Right to Life includes right to have fresh air and healthy environment.”