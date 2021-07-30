NGT forms committee to look into discharge of untreated sewage in Gurugram

Staff ReporterNEW DELHI

Following a plea alleging failure of authorities in preventing discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of unsegregated waste in Gurugram, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to look into the matter and furnish a report.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee to ascertain the factual position. The Bench directed the committee to submit the report within two months.

“The state PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. First meeting of the joint committee may be held within two weeks. The committee may visit the site and interact with stakeholders. The committee will be at liberty to take assistance from any other expert or institution. Based on the facts found, the statutory regulators may take remedial measures, following due process of law,” the Bench said.

The Tribunal further added, “The report may mention the status of sewerage management system as well as status of day-to-day collection of solid waste from Chandan Vihar and other similar unauthorised colonies, remedial measures including channelling of sewage with a conveyance system, solid waste collection and transportation to waste processing site.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Himanshu Juneja who alleged failure of statutory authorities in curbing discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of unsegregated waste in Sector 111, Gurugram.