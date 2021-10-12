NGT directs CPCB to examine if high tension lines can be allowed near TSDFs

The plea, filed by Gujarat Enviro Protection & Infrastructure, claimed that the radiation from the tension lines would affect the safety of the TSDF landfill site and the workers there.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to constitute an expert committee to examine whether high tension lines in the proximity of Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) can be permissible.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued a notice to Power Grid Corporation Ltd on the plea and sought its response within a month.

“CPCB may constitute an expert committee to examine the issue whether high tension lines in proximity of the TSDF facility will be permissible and viable in view of relied upon guidelines and Rules or otherwise and file its report within three months by e-mail,” the bench said.

The NGT, in its October 8 order, directed the applicant to furnish a set of papers to the project proponent and CPCB and file an affidavit of compliance within one week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gujarat Enviro Protection & Infrastructure (Pvt.) Ltd seeking to relocate a High Transmission Electric overhead line of the respondent at least 50 metres away from the TSDF landfill site at Faridabad in Haryana.

The plea claimed that the radiation be emitted by the said process and thus the lines will affect the safety of TSDF and the workers operating it.

The tribunal had earlier disposed of the plea with the observations that there was no tangible material to substantiate the plea raised in the application.

Later, the Supreme Court set aside the NGT order and directed the matter be considered afresh.