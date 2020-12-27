New laws will empower, strengthen farmers: BJP

The BJP on Saturday organised a Kisan Mahapanchayat in support of the three farm laws at Ghevra Mod, a few kilometres from the farmers’ blockade at west Delhi’s Tikri border here.
Addressed by National Secretary and Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the programme sought to inform attendees, including city farmers, about the “positive changes” the three laws would bring to farmersacross the country.
“The three new laws are a historic step towards strengthening and empowering the ‘annadata’. They will give rights to farmers who are being suppressed by middlemen for years. The contract will only be for crops and not for land; only the farmer will have the right to grow crops in the field,” Ms. Gurjar said.
The laws, she also said, would give farmers the opportunity to increase the quality of farming by connecting to technology which would also increase the quantity of their product.
Mr. Bidhuri said that agricultural production had increased during the tenure of the Modi government and farmers had been given good prices for their crops.
“Under the farm Acts, the MSP will continue, the mandis will expand but due to political ambition, the Opposition parties are opposing these laws,” he said.
“The Kejriwal government also notified one of the three Acts on 23 November 2020, but in view of the Punjab elections, he is trying to prove himself to be farmer friendly by opposing these laws,” he said.
