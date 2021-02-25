New evaluation rules for students up to Class 8

Formal mode of assessment replaced by subject-wise assignment projects: DoE

The Delhi government on Wednesday released the assessment guidelines for students in the Capital up to Class 8, as regular classes had been shut since last March due to the pandemic.

The government said that despite closure of schools, the students in government and government-aided schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) were provided worksheets, assignments and semi-online teaching learning activities, which will be graded by subject teachers. It also announced the weightage of marks for worksheets already submitted, assignments given during the winter break and assignments or projects to be given between March 1 and March 15.

“Since no classroom teaching-learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, the formal mode of pen and paper assessment is replaced by assessment based on subject-wise assignment project for Classes 3-8 for all government and government aided schools,” the directorate said in a circular.

It further added that if students do not have digital device, students can be allotted assignments and projects in hard copy by calling their parents to school.

Worksheets, assignments

For students from K.G. to Class II, the DoE said the assessment will be carried out during the month of March based on responses to online/ offline worksheets shared with them during pandemic through digital modes/ WhatsApp/ in person by the parents/ guardians as well as winter break assignments, the DoE said.

“All the currently enrolled students of Nursery to Class VIII shall be promoted to the next class in the Academic Session 2021-22. However, the purpose of this assessment is to understand the impact of alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under the prevailing circumstances this year. Further, the data will help in determining the course content and learning strategies for next session,” the DoE said.

All results will be declared on March 31, the DoE said and warned that students should not be allowed to visit schools for the result but will receive them over digital means.