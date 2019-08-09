New bus route connects Bhondsi to HUDA City Centre metro station

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Thursday launched another city bus service route connecting Bhondsi to HUDA City Centre metro station. The new route passes through Subhash Chowk, while the earlier bus service route passed through Vatika Chowk.

Journey and fare

Chief Executive Officer, GMCBL, Chander Shekhar Khare said the new route — 111 C — from HUDA City Center metro station to Bhondsi would benefit residents of Sector 38-47, Bhaktawar Chowk, Sector 46, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39-45, Sector 40, Sector 45-South City-I and Subhash Chowk.

The buses on the new route will be available at HUDA City Centre metro station from 7.35 a.m. to 5.20 p.m. The commuters can avail of the bus service at Bhondsi from 8.30 a.m. to 6.25 p.m. The total journey time on the route is 55 minutes. Two fare slabs have been fixed for this route at ₹10 and ₹20. While, the commuter will be charged ₹10 for up to 15 stops, they need to pay ₹20 for travelling beyond it.

Major stops on the new route would be HUDA City Centre metro station, Sector 44, South City-1, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 46, Bakhtawar Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Malibu Town, South City II, CD Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur, Power Colony, Bhondsi Jail Mor, BSF Camp, Maruti Kunj and Bhondsi.

The GMCBL has another route, 111B, running between HUDA City Centre metro station and Bhondsi passing through Ramada Hotel, Wazirabad, Ambedkar Chowk, Indira Colony, Samaspur T-Point, Mayfield Garden, Good Earth City Center, Park Hospital, South City-II, CD Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur and Bhondsi. Buses on this route ply between 6.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. at an interval of 10-15 minutes and the children up to 12 years of age are allowed free travel.