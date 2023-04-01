HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nehru Place-IIT stretch of Chirag Dilli flyover reopened

Repair work on the opposite carriageway of the flyover has now started, Delhi Traffic Police said

April 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Marlena at the Chirag Dilli flyover.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Marlena at the Chirag Dilli flyover. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said the Nehru Place-IIT Delhi carriageway of the Chirag Dilli flyover has been reopened for vehicles.

The repair work on the carriageway from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place has now started, it added.

The Nehru Place-IIT Delhi stretch of the flyover on Outer Ring Road had been closed since March 12 for repair work by the Public Works Department (PWD).

PWD Minister Atishi had earlier said the repair work on the flyover will be completed in 30 days, instead of previously announced 50 days.

In its advisories, the traffic police had specified alternate routes for commuters.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.